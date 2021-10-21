MTV EMA 2021, fuori le nomination. E sì, ci sono anche i Maneskin
Le nomination dell’MTV EMA 2021 sono finalmente uscite e ci sono anche i Maneskin! Il prossimo 14 novembre a Budapest si terranno gli Europe Music Awards 2021, fra gli eventi più attesi per gli appassionati di musica e non. Nella lista dei performer e dei nominati per i premi tantissimi artisti internazionali che sfileranno sul red carpet della manifestazione.
I Maneskin nelle nomination degli MTV EMA 2021
Gli MTV EMA 2021 si svolgeranno il prossimo 14 novembre a Budapest. La cerimonia ogni anno premia la migliore musica europea e questa edizione promette di essere scoppiettante anche grazie alla presenza dei Maneskin. Il gruppo guidato da Damiano David infatti è in lizza per il Best Italian Act con Caparezza, Rkomi, Madame e Aka7even. La band romana, reduce da una stagione strepitosa, ha ricevuto altre due nomination importanti nelle categorie Best Group e Best Rock.
Justin Bieber ha guadagnato invece ben otto nomination come Best Artist, Best Pop, due Best Song (per Peaches e Stay, due successi mondiali), Best Video, Best Collaboration, Biggest Fans. Seguono Lil Nas X e Doja Cat che hanno ottenuto sei nomination a testa. Non solo: entrambi gli artisti sono in lizza per Best Collaboration, Best Video e Best Song. Sono invece cinque le nomination assegnate a Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo e The Kid LAROI, fra cui Best Song e Best Pop. Fra i nominati anche Harry Styles (reduce dal successo della sua prima linea beauty), Dua Lipa e le Little Mix.
Le tre nomination dei Maneskin sono l’ennesimo successo del gruppo. Damiano David e gli altri componenti della band infatti sono stati nominati in due categorie – Best Group e Best Rock - in cui non erano mai stati inseriti artisti italiani. Solo lo scorso 8 ottobre i Maneskin avevano svelato MAMMAMIA, il loro ultimo sinolo, salito in poche ore nelle classifiche mondiali, conquistando la 24esima posizione nella Classifica Global di Spotify in un solo week end e registrando il debutto migliore di sempre.
Tutte le nomination
L’appuntamento è per il 14 novembre presso la László Papp Budapest Sports Arena, in Ungheria, dove si terranno gli MTV Europe Music Awards 2021.
Best Artist
- Doja Cat
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Lil Nas X
- The Weeknd
Best Pop
- BTS
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Olivia Rodrigo
Best Song
- Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
- Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
- Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
- Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
- Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
- The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY
Best Video
- Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
- Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
- Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
- Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
- Normani ft. Cardi B – Wild Side
- Taylor Swift – willow
Best Collaboration
- Black Eyed Peas, Shakira – GIRL LIKE ME
- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
- Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY
- The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – Save Your Tears (Remix)
Best New
- Giveon
- Griff
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Rauw Alejandro
- Saweetie
- The Kid LAROI
Best Electronic
- Calvin Harris
- David Guetta
- Joel Corry
- Marshmello
- Skrillex
- Swedish House Mafia
Best Rock
- Coldplay
- Foo Fighters
- Imagine Dragons
- Kings Of Leon
- Måneskin
- The Killers
Best Alternative
- Halsey
- Lorde
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Twenty One Pilots
- WILLOW
- YUNGBLUD
Best Latin
- Bad Bunny
- J. Balvin
- Maluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Rosalía
- Shakira
Best Hip Hop
- Cardi B
- DJ Khaled
- Drake
- Kanye West
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
Best K-Pop
- BTS
- LISA
- Monsta X
- NCT 127
- ROSÉ
- TWICE
Best Group
- BTS
- Imagine Dragons
- Jonas Brothers
- Little Mix
- Måneskin
- Silk Sonic
Best Push
- 24KGoldn
- Fousheé
- girl in red
- Griff
- JC Stewart
- JXDN
- Latto
- Madison Beer
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Remi Wolf
- SAINt JHN
- The Kid LAROI
Biggest Fans
- Ariana Grande
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Taylor Swift
Video for Good
- Billie Eilish – Your Power
- Demi Lovato – Dancing With The Devil
- girl in red – Serotonin
- H.E.R. – Fight For You
- Harry Styles – Treat People With Kindness
- Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Best Italian Act
- Aka7even
- Caparezza
- Madame
- Måneskin
- Rkomi
Come vedere l’evento
Gli MTV EMA 2021 verranno trasmessi in diretta su MTV (canale Sky 131) e su MTV Music (canale Sky 132 e 704), saranno inoltre disponibili in streaming su NOW. Alle 20.00 andrà in scena il Pre Show, mentre alle 21.00 inizierà il Live Show.
Come votare
Dal 20 ottobre sono state aperte le votazioni per gli MTV EMA 2021. Verranno chiuse il prossimo 10 novembre, sino a quella data sarà possibile votare gli artisti nelle varie categorie sul sito MTV EMA 2021/vota.