I l prossimo 14 novembre andranno in scena gli MTV EMA 2021: tutte le nomination e il successo dei Maneskin.

Le nomination dell’MTV EMA 2021 sono finalmente uscite e ci sono anche i Maneskin! Il prossimo 14 novembre a Budapest si terranno gli Europe Music Awards 2021, fra gli eventi più attesi per gli appassionati di musica e non. Nella lista dei performer e dei nominati per i premi tantissimi artisti internazionali che sfileranno sul red carpet della manifestazione.

I Maneskin nelle nomination degli MTV EMA 2021

Gli MTV EMA 2021 si svolgeranno il prossimo 14 novembre a Budapest. La cerimonia ogni anno premia la migliore musica europea e questa edizione promette di essere scoppiettante anche grazie alla presenza dei Maneskin. Il gruppo guidato da Damiano David infatti è in lizza per il Best Italian Act con Caparezza, Rkomi, Madame e Aka7even. La band romana, reduce da una stagione strepitosa, ha ricevuto altre due nomination importanti nelle categorie Best Group e Best Rock.

Justin Bieber ha guadagnato invece ben otto nomination come Best Artist, Best Pop, due Best Song (per Peaches e Stay, due successi mondiali), Best Video, Best Collaboration, Biggest Fans. Seguono Lil Nas X e Doja Cat che hanno ottenuto sei nomination a testa. Non solo: entrambi gli artisti sono in lizza per Best Collaboration, Best Video e Best Song. Sono invece cinque le nomination assegnate a Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo e The Kid LAROI, fra cui Best Song e Best Pop. Fra i nominati anche Harry Styles (reduce dal successo della sua prima linea beauty), Dua Lipa e le Little Mix.

Le tre nomination dei Maneskin sono l’ennesimo successo del gruppo. Damiano David e gli altri componenti della band infatti sono stati nominati in due categorie – Best Group e Best Rock - in cui non erano mai stati inseriti artisti italiani. Solo lo scorso 8 ottobre i Maneskin avevano svelato MAMMAMIA, il loro ultimo sinolo, salito in poche ore nelle classifiche mondiali, conquistando la 24esima posizione nella Classifica Global di Spotify in un solo week end e registrando il debutto migliore di sempre.

Tutte le nomination

L’appuntamento è per il 14 novembre presso la László Papp Budapest Sports Arena, in Ungheria, dove si terranno gli MTV Europe Music Awards 2021.

Best Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Best Pop

BTS

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY

Best Video

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Justin Bieber – Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Normani ft. Cardi B – Wild Side

Taylor Swift – willow

Best Collaboration

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira – GIRL LIKE ME

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – Save Your Tears (Remix)

Best New

Giveon

Griff

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Saweetie

The Kid LAROI

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Joel Corry

Marshmello

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia

Best Rock

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Kings Of Leon

Måneskin

The Killers

Best Alternative

Halsey

Lorde

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

WILLOW

YUNGBLUD

Best Latin

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Maluma

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Shakira

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best K-Pop

BTS

LISA

Monsta X

NCT 127

ROSÉ

TWICE

Best Group

BTS

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

Best Push

24KGoldn

Fousheé

girl in red

Griff

JC Stewart

JXDN

Latto

Madison Beer

Olivia Rodrigo

Remi Wolf

SAINt JHN

The Kid LAROI

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Video for Good

Billie Eilish – Your Power

Demi Lovato – Dancing With The Devil

girl in red – Serotonin

H.E.R. – Fight For You

Harry Styles – Treat People With Kindness

Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Best Italian Act

Aka7even

Caparezza

Madame

Måneskin

Rkomi

Come vedere l’evento

Gli MTV EMA 2021 verranno trasmessi in diretta su MTV (canale Sky 131) e su MTV Music (canale Sky 132 e 704), saranno inoltre disponibili in streaming su NOW. Alle 20.00 andrà in scena il Pre Show, mentre alle 21.00 inizierà il Live Show.

Come votare

Dal 20 ottobre sono state aperte le votazioni per gli MTV EMA 2021. Verranno chiuse il prossimo 10 novembre, sino a quella data sarà possibile votare gli artisti nelle varie categorie sul sito MTV EMA 2021/vota.