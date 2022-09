🩸Women, girls and people who menstruate should never face the indignity of period poverty.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿Proud that we are making period dignity for all a reality.

✅Free period products have been widely available in communities ahead of the Act taking full legal effect tomorrow. https://t.co/8Kx3o543cZ

— Monica Lennon MSP (@MonicaLennon7) August 14, 2022